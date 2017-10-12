 Skip Nav
25 Halloween Costumes Inspired by Your Favourite Netflix Shows

Who doesn't love a good Netflix original? Whether you're into sci-fi, drama, or comedy, the streaming platform has been killing it with a broad range of shows — and as it turns out, they are both good for entertainment and costume inspiration. So if you still aren't sure of who you want to be this Halloween, here are 25 ideas that should get you going.

