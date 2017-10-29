 Skip Nav
Scary Movies
20 of the Most "Holy F*ck, I'm Scared" Films on Netflix
Justin Hartley
This Is Us Star Justin Hartley Is Officially a Married Man
British Celebrities
Sam Claflin and Laura Haddock Are a Match Made in Red Carpet Heaven
19 Halloween Costumes For Those Who Literally Want to Netflix and Chill

It's no secret that Netflix has been killing it more than ever lately, especially after the monstrous success of Stranger Things. With Halloween on the horizon, there's no time like the present to take your streaming obsession and bring it into the real world. Whether you're here for Netflix superheroes like Daredevil and Jessica Jones, or you want to turn to classics like Orange Is the New Black and House of Cards, we've got you covered.

Barbara Holland From Stranger Things
Eleven From Stranger Things
Steve Harrington From Stranger Things
Piper Chapman From Orange Is the New Black
Red From Orange Is the New Black
Crazy Eyes From Orange Is the New Black
Kimmy From Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Jacqueline Voorhees From Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Titus From Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Jessica Jones From Jessica Jones
Kilgrave From Jessica Jones
Luke Cage From Luke Cage
Matt Murdock and Karen Page From Daredevil
Claire and Frank Underwood From House of Cards
D.J. Tanner-Fuller, Stephanie Tanner, and Kimmy Gibbler From Fuller House
Mickey and Gus From Love
Lorelai Gilmore
Susie From Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp
Ezekiel From The Get Down
