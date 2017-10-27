Amazon Prime's November Lineup Is So Good, You Won't Want to Leave Your Sofa

As the days start to get shorter and the weather turns colder, we spend more and more time in front of our TVs. Luckily for us, finding something good to watch isn't very difficult these days, and Amazon Prime is about to make it even easier for us thanks to its great November lineup. Between a few new TV shows, including The Girlfriend Experience, classic films such as Casablanca, The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants, and The Devil's Advocate, and even a few horror movies, there will be plenty to keep us occupied over the upcoming weeks. Read on to discover the full November lineup, and get ready for a binge session!