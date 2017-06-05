New Celebrity Dads 2017
10 Stars Celebrating Their Very First Father's Day This Year
Photo 1 of 11
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
10 Stars Celebrating Their Very First Father's Day This Year
Father's Day is on June 18th, which means a new batch of celebrities will be ringing in the holiday as dads for the very first time. Actors like Steven Yeun and Jonathan Rhys Meyers welcomed adorable little boys, while Bradley Cooper and Adam Levine expanded their families with beautiful baby girls. Let's take a moment to honour all the new famous dads.