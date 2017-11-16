 Skip Nav
British Celebrities
Where to Follow the Stranger Things Cast on Social Media
Celebrity Instagrams
Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn's Modern Family Is Absolutely Golden
Reputation
Taylor Swift Showed Her Most Carefree Side in Reputation, and I'm So Here For It
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Let's Take a Closer Look at All of the New Characters in the Fantastic Beasts Sequel

To say the first photo from the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them sequel — which has officially been titled Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald — is magical would be an understatement. The image features almost everyone from the large ensemble cast, from Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) to Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp). Among the returning faces, however, are a few new additions. If you're wondering who the mysterious woman next to Ezra Miller's Credence is, or want the lowdown on that guy who looks a hell of a lot like Newt, you're definitely not alone. Let's break down each of the new characters!

Related
Fantastic Beasts: All the Details We Could Conjure Up About the Sequel
Leta Lestrange and Theseus Scamander
Albus Dumbledore
Maledictus
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them 2Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find ThemMovie CastingMovies
Summer
10 Movie Romances That Will Make You Want a Summer Fling
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Jude Law Is Playing Dumbledore in Fantastic Beasts 2
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2
Jude Law Is Playing Young Dumbledore Because the World Is a Confusing Place
by Maggie Panos
Pink Carpool Karaoke
The Late Late Show with James Corden
Pink Gives James Corden a Lesson in Singing Upside Down During Carpool Karaoke
by Gemma Cartwright
Pictures of Joe Keery and Gaten Matarazzo
Joe Keery
Stranger Things' Joe Keery and Gaten Matarazzo Have the Cutest Food-Related Bromance
by Terry Carter
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them Merch Gift Guide
Harry Potter Gifts
25 Fantastic Beasts You'll Hope to Find in Your Stocking This Year
by Lucy Kenny
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds