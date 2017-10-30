 Skip Nav
The Royals
16 Times Princess Anne Had No Time For This Sh*t
British Celebrities
Watch the Best Ever Strictly Come Dancing Performances
Horror
10 Beyond Disturbing Horror Movies That Have Made People Faint
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Amazon Prime's November Lineup Is So Good, You Won't Want to Leave Your Sofa

As the days start to get shorter and the weather turns colder, we spend more and more time in front of our TVs. Luckily for us, finding something good to watch isn't very difficult these days, and Amazon Prime is about to make it even easier for us thanks to its great November lineup. Between a few new TV shows, including The Girlfriend Experience, classic films such as Casablanca, The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants, and The Devil's Advocate, and even a few horror movies, there will be plenty to keep us occupied over the upcoming weeks. Read on to discover the full November lineup, and get ready for a binge session!

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Devil's Advocate
A Streetcar Named Desire
Casablanca
Dark Shadows
88 Minutes
Green Lantern
Hall Pass
Infamous
The Informant!
Life as We Know It
The Lord of the Rings: Two Towers
The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King
The Girlfriend Experience
Must Love Dogs
Nativity 3: Dude, Where's My Donkey?
Nights in Rodanthe
The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Beetlejuice
Contact
Empire of the Sun
Eraser
The Firm
Grumpy Old Men
Mystic River
The Perfect Storm
Sweet November
Valentine
Life in Pieces
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
FilmsAmazonTV ShowsMovies
Scary Movies
You'll be Saying "I See Dead People" After Watching These Horror Films on Now TV
by Tori Crowther
Harry Potter Studio Tour Halloween Photos
Halloween Entertainment
You Should Sit Down Before Looking at the Harry Potter Studio Tour's Halloween Decor
by Quinn Keaney
How to Wear a Dress in Autumn
Street Style
Don't Put Your Dresses Away Just Yet — Here Are 15 Ways to Wear Them This Autumn
by Morgane Le Caer
What's the Difference Between Waxing and Threading?
Wax
Here's Everything You Need to Know About Waxing and Threading
by Tori Crowther
Hannah Spearritt Is Joining EastEnders
British
S Club 7's Hannah Spearritt Is Joining EastEnders
by Morgane Le Caer
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds