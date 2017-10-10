The Netflix Lineup For October Is Every Horror-Lover's Dream

October, that glorious month that almost makes us sick (top marks for the Halloween fans who get that film reference)! The month gives us an excuse to dress up, binge on Halloween sweets, and indulge our passion for scary films every day.

While there is one show we've all been waiting a year for (Stranger Things 2!), horror-lovers are in for a real treat with all the Netflix newness this month. Classics such as Hollows Eve and Evil Dead and other favourites like Mama and The Babadook join the ever-growing list of horror films on the streaming platform.

But don't worry if you're not a fan of guts, gore, and jump scares; there are plenty of other TV shows and comedies to keep you entertained, including the return of Riverdale, Once Upon a Time, and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. See the full October lineup ahead, and get ready for a binge session!