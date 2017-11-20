You'll Want Niall Horan's "Slow Hands" All Over You After Watching His AMAs Performance

Niall Horan's 2017 American Music Awards Performance
Get ready, because you're about to fall even harder for Niall Horan. On Sunday, the singer was his usual charming self when he performed at the American Music Awards. After bringing down the house at the CMAs earlier this month, the One Direction singer, who took home the award for best new artist, made us melt into a puddle as he sang his dreamy hit "Slow Hands." Seriously, who can resist that beautiful voice?