 Skip Nav
Award Season
Here Are All the Winners of the 2017 American Music Awards!
Award Season
The Riverdale Cast Ditched High School to Absolutely Slay the AMAs Red Carpet
Award Season
The Stranger Things Kids Left Hawkins For a Night Out at the AMAs

Niall Horan's 2017 American Music Awards Performance

You'll Want Niall Horan's "Slow Hands" All Over You After Watching His AMAs Performance

Get ready, because you're about to fall even harder for Niall Horan. On Sunday, the singer was his usual charming self when he performed at the American Music Awards. After bringing down the house at the CMAs earlier this month, the One Direction singer, who took home the award for best new artist, made us melt into a puddle as he sang his dreamy hit "Slow Hands." Seriously, who can resist that beautiful voice?

Join the conversation
Niall HoranAward SeasonAmerican Music AwardsMusicTV
Award Season
People Had SO Many Feelings About Selena Gomez's AMAs Performance
by Brinton Parker
Diana Ross at the 2017 American Music Awards
Award Season
Diana Ross Has Her Massive, Proud Family by Her Side For a Huge Night at the AMAs
by Brittney Stephens
Reactions to BTS at the American Music Awards 2017
Award Season
BTS's AMAs Performance Brought Out the Most Extra Reactions
by Celia Fernandez
Selena Gomez at the 2017 American Music Awards
Award Season
Selena Gomez Makes a Triumphant Return to the AMAs After Her Kidney Transplant
by Monica Sisavat
Pink's American Music Awards Performance 2017
Award Season
Pink Performs on a Skyscraper at the AMAs, and Everyone Else Can Go Home Now
by Terry Carter
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds