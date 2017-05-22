Nicki Minaj's Latest Leather-Clad Performance Is Almost Too Hot For TV

#BBMAs: @NICKIMINAJ kicks off the show with a medley of top hits pic.twitter.com/u1S0RwsFXO — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 22, 2017

Nicki Minaj kicked off the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday with a medley of her latest hits (including "No Frauds"), and hot damn. The star rocked the hell out of a leather getup and outshone featured artists like Lil Wayne and Jason Derulo. Minaj is up for the Billboard Chart Achievement Award, which she basically earned in the first eight minutes of the show alone.