Nicole Kidman Has "Extraordinary" Keith Urban by Her Side For a Big Night at the Glamour Awards

Nicole Kidman is having one of her biggest years yet, and we aren't the only ones taking notice. On Monday night, the actress was honoured at Glamour's Women of the Year Awards in NYC, and she had husband Keith Urban by her side to celebrate. The duo showed off their sweet chemistry on the red carpet before heading inside, where director Sofia Coppola presented Nicole with her trophy. "It's been an extraordinary year, and I use that word extraordinary in all of its meaning because we're in uncharted territories right now," Nicole said in her speech. "But I think tonight we're here to celebrate the phenomenal contributions that so many people in this room are giving to the arts, to culture, to exploration, to human rights. So I just want to take this moment to say let's celebrate all of us and what makes us us."

Nicole also took the opportunity to give Keith a sweet shout-out, saying that without her "extraordinary" husband, she would be lost. "He gives me so much strength at times and he gives me so much love," she gushed. "I'm very, very fortunate and I know so many people in this room don't have that, but I do have it, and I want to acknowledge it because as much as I'm a strong woman, I need help and I need support." Nicole and Keith famously tied the knot back in 2006, and they celebrated their 11-year anniversary in June.

