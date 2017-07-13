Nicole Richie and Joel Madden Wedding Facts
9 Facts About Nicole Richie and Joel Madden's Magical Wedding That Will Inspire Your Own
It's been six years since Nicole Richie and Joel Madden tied the knot, but we remember it like it was yesterday. Nicole revealed that ever since was a little girl, she dreamed of two things for her big day: an elephant and a head-turning gown just like the one Grace Kelly wore for her wedding. Both her wishes were granted when she walked down the aisle. "It was magical," she previously told People. "It was the best night of my life," Joel added. Read on for more fun facts.
- It was a family affair. Not only did their daughter, Harlow, serve as the flower girl, but their son, Sparrow, was the ring bearer, along with Joel's brother Benji, who was the best man. To make matters even sweeter, Nicole's dad, Lionel, sang "You Are" at the reception.
- Nicole had not one but three outfit changes. The fashion designer donned three custom-made Marchesa dresses throughout the night, including one that featured a skirt with more than 100 yards of silk organza and tulle petals.
- The nuptials brought out 155 guests. Among them were Gwen Stefani, Rachel Zoe, Ellen Pompeo, Samantha Ronson, Khloé Kardashian, and Rev Run, who officiated the 15-minute ceremony. Plus, an elephant for good luck.
- Guests were treated to a fancy meal. Philadelphia chef P. Wesley Lieberher created a menu that included a red greens salad, homemade butternut squash ravioli, and an entree choice of filet mignon or seared ahi tuna.
- Nicole and Joel's rings were designed by Neil Lane. He also created Nicole's four-carat engagement ring.
- Nicole walked down the aisle to Lionel's "Ballerina Girl." Lionel wrote the famous hit for her back in 1986, and Nicole even has a pair of ballerina slippers inked on her hip in honour of her dad.
- Nicole's wedding planner is well-known among the stars. In addition to planning Katy Perry and Russell Brand's Indian nuptials, Mindy Weiss has also worked with Hilary Duff, Channing Tatum, and Fergie.
- Nicole and Joel danced to "What a Wonderful World" for their first dance. Their reception took place in a Versailles-themed reception tent, which also had a five-tiered red velvet cake.
- They partied all night. Following the reception, pal Samantha Ronson hosted an afterparty with a bohemian gothic edge.
