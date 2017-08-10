Nikki Reed Reveals the Beautiful Way She Found Out She Was Pregnant

Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder are currently expecting their first child together, and the actress's sweet journey to motherhood had the perfect start. Nikki stuns on the September cover of Fit Pregnancy, and in her accompanying interview, she opens up about the moment she found out she was pregnant. "I'm an early bird and took the pregnancy test before dawn," she said. "I didn't have my glasses or contacts and I can't see without them. I was squinting, thinking, 'Are there any more lines?' I yelled to Ian, 'Get up!' He ran into the bathroom, read the test, and we were so excited. We watched the sun come up together, just thinking, 'Wow, we're going to have a baby.'"



The couple, who wed in a stunning ceremony in April 2015, are also vowing to have "a month of silence" following their little one's arrival. "We'll take the baby's first month for ourselves," she continued. "Just the three of us, no visitors, and we're turning off our phones too, so there's no expectation for us to communicate. Otherwise, every five minutes it would be, 'How are you feeling? Can we have a picture?' You don't get those first 30 days back, and we want to be fully present."