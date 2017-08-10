 Skip Nav
British Celebrities
Even After All This Time, Sting and Trudie Are Still Smitten With Each Other
Celebrity Couples
Is Fame to Blame For Anna Faris and Chris Pratt's Split? Here's What We Know
Finn Jones
Finn Jones Traded the Iron Throne For an Iron Fist — and Has Never Looked Sexier

Nikki Reed Fit Pregnancy Interview September 2017

Nikki Reed Reveals the Beautiful Way She Found Out She Was Pregnant

Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder are currently expecting their first child together, and the actress's sweet journey to motherhood had the perfect start. Nikki stuns on the September cover of Fit Pregnancy, and in her accompanying interview, she opens up about the moment she found out she was pregnant. "I'm an early bird and took the pregnancy test before dawn," she said. "I didn't have my glasses or contacts and I can't see without them. I was squinting, thinking, 'Are there any more lines?' I yelled to Ian, 'Get up!' He ran into the bathroom, read the test, and we were so excited. We watched the sun come up together, just thinking, 'Wow, we're going to have a baby.'"

Related
18 Snaps That Show Ian and Nikki Are Completely Head Over Heels For Each Other

The couple, who wed in a stunning ceremony in April 2015, are also vowing to have "a month of silence" following their little one's arrival. "We'll take the baby's first month for ourselves," she continued. "Just the three of us, no visitors, and we're turning off our phones too, so there's no expectation for us to communicate. Otherwise, every five minutes it would be, 'How are you feeling? Can we have a picture?' You don't get those first 30 days back, and we want to be fully present."

Image Source: Getty / Angela Weiss
Join the conversation
Celebrity QuotesCelebrity InterviewsIan SomerhalderNikki ReedCelebrity Pregnancies
Join The Conversation
Digital Life
How Ridiculous Facebook Statuses Sound When You Read Them Out Loud
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
How Did Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed Meet?
Celebrity Facts
The Story of How Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed First Got Together Is a Bit Complicated
by Monica Sisavat
Gender of Beyonce Knowles's Twins
Celebrity Facts
Those Hints Beyoncé Dropped About the Sex of Her Twins Turned Out to Be Totally True
by Brittney Stephens
Gwendoline Christie and Maisie Williams Pictures
Celebrity Friendships
Brienne of Tarth and Arya Stark's Friendship Is Even Sweeter in Real Life
by Monica Sisavat
Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke Pictures
Kit Harington
Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke Are Just as Cute Together in Real Life
by Laura Marie Meyers
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds