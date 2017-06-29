 Skip Nav
We're Having a Hard Time Moving On From How Cute Norman Reedus and His Son Are

You probably know and love Norman Reedus for his role as Daryl Dixon on The Walking Dead, but did you know that he's kind of a huge softie in real life? Yeah, his bromances with costars Andrew Lincoln and Jeffrey Dean Morgan are great and all, but it's his relationship with his son that truly makes our hearts sing. The actor, who is currently dating Diane Kruger, shares son Mingus with ex Helena Christensen, and from the looks of their many outings and social media photos together, they have an adorable bond. Mingus, 17, has been his dad's mini me from the start, and we're willing to bet that's only going to continue (and get stronger!) as the years go by.

