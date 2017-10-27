 Skip Nav
British Celebrities
Meet the Cordens: The Love Story of James and Julia in Pictures
Horror
10 Beyond Disturbing Horror Movies That Have Made People Faint
Alexander Skarsgard
Alexander Skarsgard Channels Bozo the Clown With His . . . Dazzling New Hairdo
You'll be Saying "I See Dead People" After Watching These Horror Films on Now TV

If you've exhausted all of the top Netflix scary movie picks and creepy classics on Amazon Prime but are thirsty for more horror, Now TV is here to scare your soul. From old classics like Sixth Sense and Psycho to newer favourites such as Ouiji and Split, we warn you now — you might never sleep again.

All of the films are available to watch on Now TV with a Sky Cinema pass for £9.99, contract free.

Read on for 24 of the most terrifying films on Now TV to add fright to any night.

Psycho
What Lies Beneath
Follow
Paranormal Activity 2
The Exorcism of Emily Rose
Friday the 13th
The Conjuring (2016)
Don’t Breathe
The Thing
Friend Request
The Crow
Lights Out
Saw II
White Noise: The Light
The Silence of the Lambs
Ouija
The Sixth Sense
The Birds
Split
The Witch
Carrie
Halloween
