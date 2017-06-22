 Skip Nav
The Cast of OITNB Has Served Up Some Seriously Glamorous Moments
The Cast of OITNB Has Served Up Some Seriously Glamorous Moments

We're used to seeing the cast of Orange Is the New Black in their khaki prison garb, but when it comes to award shows or high-profile events, you can count on these ladies to dress to impress. In fact, they clean up so well that you might not even recognise them out of their jumpsuits. One thing's for sure, though: when the women of OITNB step out, they do not come to play. Keep reading to see the cast's most glamorous moments together.

24 Awesome Snaps of the OITNB Cast Being Real-Life Friends

