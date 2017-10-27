 Skip Nav
Riverdale
39 of the Sexiest (Borderline NSFW) Moments From Outlander

Outlander is, without a doubt, one of the sexiest shows on TV. Leading man Sam Heughan is ridiculously sexy in real life, but he's particularly hot in character as Jamie Fraser, an 18th-century Scottish hunk who happens to be the soul mate of a time-travelling nurse. Together, Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie make up one of our favourite small-screen couples, and we're not ashamed to say that their sexy scenes have made us blush more than once. Now that season three is upon us, here is a selection of the sexiest pictures and GIFs from the TV show. Warning: some are slightly NSFW!

Let's start off lightly.
Here they are in the first season, just riding a horse.
Here's Jamie, making eyes.
They're just hanging out, with a twinge of sexual tension.
See? Barely touching.
You can handle this.
Oh, sexy bickering!
Then again . . .
This is getting more intense.
But it's still just cute, right? Nothing too crazy?
Maybe we spoke too soon.
Here they are doing that head-grab thing they love.
It's their favourite thing!
OK, aside from dressing wounds.
And cuddling in alleys.
Oh, it has begun.
The sexiness . . . it's coming.
Contact has been made!
Calm down! Here's another safe-for-work one.
You know what's sexy? Marriage.
Ever sexier? Wedding night.
That bed looks crazy-comfortable though, right?
They don't even care about the bed.
The tension is thick.
This might be the sexiest moment TV has ever seen.
What's that? You want a close-up? OK.
Here's a still photo, for your archives.
Look how sassy and adorable they are!
Alright, back to sexy.
You know what comes after all that sex, right? A baby.
He's all about ye, Claire.
OutlanderTV
Latest Celebrity
