Owl City's Adam Young Finally Acknowledges That Ridiculous "Fireflies" Twitter Meme

If you've been on Twitter lately, you might have noticed a rejuvenated interest in Owl City's 2009 earworm, "Fireflies." While the reason behind it is, frankly, as mystifying as the song's nonsensical lyrics, some pretty top-notch memes have come out of the whole thing:

A friend asked me if there were actually memes of Fireflies by Owl City in 2017.

I said, "You would not believe your eyes." — meme god (@MEMESG0D) June 19, 2017





baby: y-y-y

mom: omg her first words

baby: y-y-you would not believe your eyes if ten million fireflies lit up the world as i fell asleep — memes (@DailyMemeSuppIy) June 19, 2017





me when I listen to fireflies by owl city pic.twitter.com/w9eLFLb2Bl — Dank Memes (@DankMemes) June 17, 2017





The floor is fireflies by owl city pic.twitter.com/A465j9Wg6j — memes (@HilariousEdited) June 13, 2017

One brave Twitter user, @pryce_d, decided to take the meme a step further and figure out, once and for all, what the song's chorus ("'Cause I'd get a thousand hugs / From ten thousand lightning bugs") actually means by going directly to the source: Owl City himself. After Adam Young spotted @pryce_d's question, he responded with an amazing and unnecessarily in-depth explanation of the lyrics that I personally am still attempting to wrap my head around.

I truly did not think Lil Yachty's clarification of his rap about cellos could be topped, but this just might take the cake.