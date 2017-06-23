 Skip Nav
Owl City's Adam Young Finally Acknowledges That Ridiculous "Fireflies" Twitter Meme
Owl City's Adam Young Tweeting About "Fireflies"

Owl City's Adam Young Finally Acknowledges That Ridiculous "Fireflies" Twitter Meme

Image Source: Getty / Dave Kotinsky

If you've been on Twitter lately, you might have noticed a rejuvenated interest in Owl City's 2009 earworm, "Fireflies." While the reason behind it is, frankly, as mystifying as the song's nonsensical lyrics, some pretty top-notch memes have come out of the whole thing:




One brave Twitter user, @pryce_d, decided to take the meme a step further and figure out, once and for all, what the song's chorus ("'Cause I'd get a thousand hugs / From ten thousand lightning bugs") actually means by going directly to the source: Owl City himself. After Adam Young spotted @pryce_d's question, he responded with an amazing and unnecessarily in-depth explanation of the lyrics that I personally am still attempting to wrap my head around.

I truly did not think Lil Yachty's clarification of his rap about cellos could be topped, but this just might take the cake.

