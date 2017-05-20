 Skip Nav
1 of Pippa's Page Boys Was Having a Little Too Much Fun at Her Wedding

Pippa Middleton's wedding to James Matthews on Saturday brought out family, close friends, and even a few royals — but one of her guests, a young page boy, was having a little too much fun while mugging for the cameras. Pippa's sister Kate was tasked with keeping the tiny attendees under control — she was seen giving her daughter Princess Charlotte a pep talk and shushing the group outside of the church — and as the little ones spotted the cameras outside, a blonde page boy took the opportunity to get some poses out of his system. In one photo, it appears he's throwing up a hand sign that's commonly used to say "F*ck you."

So, will this kid be the new Grace van Custem, who went viral when she was snapped covering her ears as planes flew overhead while Kate and Prince William kissed during their wedding in 2011? For what it's worth, Kate didn't look very happy with him. . . and Pippa probably won't be including these photos in her wedding album.

