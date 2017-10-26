 Skip Nav
Scary Movies
20 of the Most "Holy F*ck, I'm Scared" Films on Netflix
Celebrity Friendships
Selena Gomez Reveals Her True Thoughts About Taylor Swift's New Album
Celebrity Facts
4 Famous Guys Who Have Swept Emma Stone Off Her Feet
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Paris and Prince Jackson Show Off Their Tight Sibling Bond by Holding Hands on the Red Carpet

Paris and Prince Jackson are both carrying on their father Michael's legacy in their own ways, but we have a feeling he would be most proud of how close they've remained in the eight years since his death. The siblings showed off their close bond when they attended the mothers2mothers and The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation Benefit Dinner in Beverly Hills, CA, on Tuesday night. Paris and Prince, who both looked sharp for the occasion, held hands on the red carpet and flashed sweet smiles for photographers. The outing also comes just a few days after Paris showed off her stunning singing voice, which sounds a lot like her dad's, when she joined her cousin, Austin Brown (Rebbie Jackson's son), on stage at Soho House in West Hollywood. Keep reading to see more of Paris and Prince's fun night out.

Related
Paris Jackson Writes a Note to Dad, Michael, on His Birthday: "You Are Always With Me"
Paris and Prince Jackson Show Off Their Tight Sibling Bond by Holding Hands on the Red Carpet
Paris and Prince Jackson Show Off Their Tight Sibling Bond by Holding Hands on the Red Carpet
Paris and Prince Jackson Show Off Their Tight Sibling Bond by Holding Hands on the Red Carpet
Paris and Prince Jackson Show Off Their Tight Sibling Bond by Holding Hands on the Red Carpet
Paris and Prince Jackson Show Off Their Tight Sibling Bond by Holding Hands on the Red Carpet
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Celebrity FamiliesPrince JacksonParis JacksonRed Carpet
World News
It’s No Surprise People Are Sharing a Video of Emmanuel Macron Subtly Dismissing Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
How to Block Facebook Posts Without Unfriending
Tech Tips
Unfollow a Friend on Facebook Without Them Knowing
by Kristy Ellington
Things Millennials Do
Digital Life
20 Absurd Struggles Only Millennials Will Understand
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Facebook Status in Real Life
Digital Life
How Ridiculous Facebook Statuses Sound When You Read Them Out Loud
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
How to I Get the Rainbow Pride Reaction on Facebook?
Popsugar Pride
How to Get Facebook's Rainbow Pride Reaction (If You Don't Have It)
by Ryan Roschke
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds