Costar Patrick J. Adams Opens Up About Meghan Markle: "She's Super Excited"
Of Course Orange Is the New Black Season 5 Ends With a Big Old Cliffhanger
Prince Harry's Back at Buckingham Palace to Celebrate a Very Important Cause
Kate Moss and Count Nikolai von Bismarck Look as Loved Up as Ever in London

Patrick J Adams on Meghan Markle | June 2017

Costar Patrick J. Adams Opens Up About Meghan Markle: "She's Super Excited"

Meghan Markle is certainly in a good place in her royal relationship with Prince Harry, and it shows. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Saturday, her Suits costar Patrick J. Adams spoke candidly about the actress: "Meghan and I have been such good friends for years now and to see her so happy is great. She's super excited". The Canadian actor who wed Pretty Little Liars star Troian Bellisario last December, later added: "I'm super happy for her and she's been such a pro in this season and it's going so well. I'm very, very happy for her.".

Priyanka Chopra Had an Epic Response to This Sexist Description of Meghan Markle

When quizzed on if Prince Harry had visited the set yet, Patrick added: "The set is like a workplace. Who would want to come to a workplace? Everyone thinks that TV sets are cool, but they're not that cool." So no chances of a cameo from the Prince then? "I'll work on it. I'll put in the hours. I'm sure it's super easy and uncomplicated."

