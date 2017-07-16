 Skip Nav
Unsuspecting People Brutally Insult 50 Cent While He Stands Right Behind Them
People Insult 50 Cent Jimmy Kimmel Video

Jimmy Kimmel loves to prank the public when it comes to celebrities and major pop culture moments. Just a few days after he easily convinced people that Beyoncé and JAY-Z actually named their twins Bedbath and Beyondcé, the late-night talk show host decided to use rapper 50 Cent as his latest subject. Jimmy sent one of his staff members out on the street to ask people what they thought about 50 Cent, where he ranks in comparison to other rappers, and whether he's "washed up." Their responses were brutally honest and harsh (except for one), but what made the whole thing even more stressful to watch was when 50 himself stormed up behind them so they could say it to his face. A few people hilariously changed their tune when he appeared, and he took it all in stride and ended up hugging it out with everyone.

