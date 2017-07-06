 Skip Nav
Peter Dinklage's Role as Husband Might Be Our Favourite — Sorry, Tyrion Lannister
The Royals
How Well Do the Queen and the Duchess of Cambridge Really Get Along?
Celebrity Facts
5 Facts About Katy Perry and Russell Brand's Wedding That Will Make You Say "Huh"
Pippa Middleton
Pippa Middleton Ditches Her Husband, James, to Attend Wimbledon With Her Brother, James
Peter Dinklage's Role as Husband Might Be Our Favourite — Sorry, Tyrion Lannister

Peter Dinklage is well-known for his role on Game of Thrones, but in real life, he's a loving husband and father. In 2005, the actor married theatre director Erica Schmidt, and they welcomed their first child, a daughter whose name has not yet been revealed, in 2011. While the two are usually pretty reserved about their romance (and their family life), they have been known to show sweet PDA from time to time on the red carpet. Whether they're giving each other heart eyes at the Game of Thrones premiere or they're supporting each other at the Emmy Awards, it's clear these two have a lot of love for each other. As they get ready to welcome their second child, see some of their best appearances over the years.

Why Tyrion Lannister Is the Best Ally You Can Have on Game of Thrones

