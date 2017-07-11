 Skip Nav
Peter Dinklage Confirms Tyrion Is in Love With Daenerys (and Just as Stupid as Jorah)
Tyrion Lannister, like everyone else in Westeros, is in love with Daenerys Targaryen. Toward the end of season six, we got a glimpse of the romantic feelings Tyrion might be harbouring for his boss when he shoots her a tender look, but it's not exactly made clear if he's fallen head-over-dragons for the Targaryen queen. After all, everyone knows how well a crush on Dany worked out for Daario Naharis and Jorah Mormont; could Tyrion be that reckless? According to Peter Dinklage: yes, yes he can.

"We'll deal with how much Daenerys can trust him [to stay on her side against the Lannisters]," Dinklage revealed while talking to TV Guide about season seven. "But he's smitten with his employer. How good can he be at his job while having those feelings?" Probably not great, if we're being honest.

Of all the guys who could (or should) marry Dany, Tyrion isn't the best pick. After Daenerys promoted him to be her Hand of the Queen, Tyrion has been giving her valuable insight and advice into how she might eventually take the Iron Throne away from his sister, Cersei Lannister. If he's too busy swooning over Dany instead of keeping his eye on the prize (i.e. preventing a horde of ice zombies from stomping through Westeros), things could go south fast for her plans to rule, especially if the long-suspected battle between her and the Night's King comes to fruition.

Keep it in your pants, Tyrion.

Image Source: HBO
