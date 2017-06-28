 Skip Nav
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
The Touching Way Mariska Hargitay Honoured Her Late Mum on Her Wedding Day
British Celebrities
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham's Love Certainly Isn't Expendable
Celebrity Kids
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham Welcome a Baby Boy!
Pretty Little Liars
Shay Mitchell Couldn't Leave the Pretty Little Liars Set Without This 1 Thing of Emily's
View on One Page
Start Slideshow
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
The Touching Way Mariska Hargitay Honoured Her Late Mum on Her Wedding Day

Peter Hermann and Mariska Hargitay are celebrating their 13th wedding anniversary in August, but they still look like love-struck teenagers. The couple, who first met on the set of Law and Order: Special Victims Unit in 2001, have a picture-perfect family of five and an even sweeter love story. After engaging in a conversation about religion when they first met, their faith brought them even closer as they started attending church together. It didn't take long for Mariska to realise she had found "the one." Peter proposed in 2004, and they tied the knot shortly after in a ceremony with their closest friends and family. Relish in some of the sweetest details about their big day below.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Peter HermannCelebrity FactsCelebrity CouplesWeddingMariska HargitayCelebrity Weddings
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Instagrams
Shannen Doherty Flaunts Her Growing Hair After Announcing Cancer Remission
by Kelsie Gibson
How Much Did Pippa Middleton's Wedding Cost?
The Royals
A Very Scientific Look at Pippa Middleton and the Duchess of Cambridge's Weddings, by the Numbers
by Monica Sisavat
Who Plays Ouija on Orange Is the New Black?
Rosal Colon
Would You Recognise OITNB's "Ouija" If You Bumped Into Her on the Street?
by Monica Sisavat
Ally Hilfiger's Wedding Dress
Summer Fashion
Tommy Hilfiger Designed His Daughter a Wedding Dress — but Wait Until You See Her Bridal Cape
by Marina Liao
Best Celebrity PDA Pictures 2017
Celebrity Couples
50 of the Sweetest, Sexiest PDA Moments From Celebrity Couples This Year
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds