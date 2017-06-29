 Skip Nav
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Pharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh, Coolest Couple Ever, Are Not Too Cool For PDA
Betty Gilpin
See What the Gorgeous Ladies of GLOW Look Like Out of Their Leotards
Pretty Little Liars
Did You Catch the Creator's Cameo in the Pretty Little Liars Finale?
The Royals
How Tall Is Prince William?
View on One Page
Start Slideshow
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
Pharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh, Coolest Couple Ever, Are Not Too Cool For PDA

Pharrell Williams makes nonstop jams, and his wife since 2013, the super-stylish Helen Lasichanh, seems just as cool. Together, they just might be the coolest couple (they're at least the most fashion-forward) in Hollywood right now. Though the parents of four kids (they just welcomed triplets in January, after their first son, Rocket) are intensely private about their relationship, they still step out together from time and time, and in between their fiercely fashionable appearances, they also show a little PDA, like a quick kiss and an almost-constant hand-hold. It just shows that no one's too cool for true love.

Related
Why Pharrell Williams Is More Interesting Than You Thought

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Helen LasichanhCelebrity CouplesPharrell Williams
Join The Conversation
Movies
Muggles: You Have to See This Amazing Harry Potter Easter Egg on Facebook RN
by Quinn Keaney
Hairstyles For Growing Out a Fringe
Hair
5 Ways I Styled My Awkwardly Long Fringe to Survive the Growing-Out Stage
by Lisa Peterson
Will and Jaden Smith Pictures
Celebrity Kids
Is It Just Us or Is Jaden Smith Slowly Morphing Into His Famous Dad?
by Kelsie Gibson
Good Travel Habits
Travel Tips
12 Good Travel Habits You Should Develop ASAP
by Hilary White
Prince William and Prince George Breaking Royal Protocol
The Royals
Uh-Oh, There's a Big Issue With Those Cute Pictures of Prince George on a Plane
by Hedy Phillips
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds