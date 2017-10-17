Photo of Louis Tomlinson's Son
You'll Melt When You See How Much Louis Tomlinson and His Son Look Alike
Whilst Louis Tomlinson and Brianna Jungwirth have always been happy to share pictures of their 22-month-old son Freddie, fans of the former One Direction member have been going wild over his latest photograph. On Saturday, Brianna shared a little mummy-and-son moment on her Instagram, and fans were quick to point out the uncanny resemblance between Freddie and his dad. "He's the double of @louist91 it melts my heart 😭❤️," one user commented.
Louis and Brianna became parents to Freddie in January 2016, and we're looking forward to seeing even more adorable photos of the little one.