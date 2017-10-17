You'll Melt When You See How Much Louis Tomlinson and His Son Look Alike

A post shared by BRIANA JUNGWIRTH (@brianasrealaccount) on Oct 14, 2017 at 10:54pm PDT

Whilst Louis Tomlinson and Brianna Jungwirth have always been happy to share pictures of their 22-month-old son Freddie, fans of the former One Direction member have been going wild over his latest photograph. On Saturday, Brianna shared a little mummy-and-son moment on her Instagram, and fans were quick to point out the uncanny resemblance between Freddie and his dad. "He's the double of @louist91 it melts my heart 😭❤️," one user commented.

Louis and Brianna became parents to Freddie in January 2016, and we're looking forward to seeing even more adorable photos of the little one.