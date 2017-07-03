Eddie Redmayne Didn't Need a Magic Wand to Put Hollywood Under a Love Spell

These past few years, Eddie Redmayne has been a pro at conquering our hearts, and it seems like we're not the only ones who have fallen for the charming actor. Between hot appearances at fashion events, adorable stunts on television, and cute moments with his wife, Hannah Bagshawe, the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them star has clearly managed to put the whole of Hollywood under a love spell. From his costars to adoring (famous) fans, take a look at all the people who are totally smitten with Eddie — and don't pretend you wouldn't be smiling just as much if you ever ran into him!