Frank and Christine Lampard Know How to Snap the Perfect Couples Photo

In 2009, at the Pride of Britain Awards, sparks flew between TV presenter Christine Bleakley and footballer Frank Lampard. He got hold of her number and called her that same night, and the pair have been loved up ever since. They wed in December 2015 in a romantic London ceremony attended by friends including Holly Willoughby, Ant & Dec, and Jamie and Louise Redknapp. Throughout their romance, they've shared numerous sweet moments, from their cute red carpet appearances to more candid moments as they enjoy events like Royal Ascot and Wimbledon. Take a little look back at some of their cutest couple moments now, from posing for the paps to photographing each other!