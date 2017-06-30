Liam Payne Sports a Serious New Look as He Mingles With the Queen and Prince Harry

A Queen, a Prince, an Olympian, a former Prime Minister, and a former . . . One Directioner? That was the surprising guest list at the Queen's Young Leaders Awards Ceremony on Thursday. The annual event celebrates young people from across the Commonwealth who are making a difference in their communities. Last year, David Beckham joined members of the royal family for the event. This time around, Sir Mo Farah was the sportsman in residence, and he was joined by Liam Payne, who looked sharp (and serious) in a suit and glasses. The new dad is to become a mentor to young people in the Commonwealth and was at the event to meet some of the lucky recipients of this year's awards, and to meet the Queen, of course. Prince Harry, Prince Andrew, and John Major were also there to mingle with the leaders of tomorrow, and if the photos are anything to go by, Harry and his grandmother were having a particularly fun time.