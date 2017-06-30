 Skip Nav
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Liam Payne Sports a Serious New Look as He Mingles With the Queen and Prince Harry
British Celebrities
Meet the Cordens: The Love Story of James and Julia in Pictures
Celebrity Families
JAY-Z Apologises For Cheating on Beyoncé in His Emotional New Song, "4:44"
Celebrity Interviews
Calvin Harris Regrets Going Off on Taylor Swift After Their Breakup: "I Snapped"
View on One Page
Start Slideshow
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
Liam Payne Sports a Serious New Look as He Mingles With the Queen and Prince Harry

A Queen, a Prince, an Olympian, a former Prime Minister, and a former . . . One Directioner? That was the surprising guest list at the Queen's Young Leaders Awards Ceremony on Thursday. The annual event celebrates young people from across the Commonwealth who are making a difference in their communities. Last year, David Beckham joined members of the royal family for the event. This time around, Sir Mo Farah was the sportsman in residence, and he was joined by Liam Payne, who looked sharp (and serious) in a suit and glasses. The new dad is to become a mentor to young people in the Commonwealth and was at the event to meet some of the lucky recipients of this year's awards, and to meet the Queen, of course. Prince Harry, Prince Andrew, and John Major were also there to mingle with the leaders of tomorrow, and if the photos are anything to go by, Harry and his grandmother were having a particularly fun time.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Celebrity CarouselBritish CelebritiesThe RoyalsLiam PaynePrince HarryQueen Elizabeth II
Join The Conversation
Health and Wellness
Are All Vitamins Vital to Your Health and Well-being?
by Florie Mwanza
Prince William and Prince Harry Pictures
The Royals
Over 40 of William and Harry's Best Brotherly Moments
by Brittney Stephens
Highest Rated Boots Products
Drugstore Beauty
by Tori-Crowther
Celebrities Tweet to a Boy Who's Being Bullied
Bullying
This Dad's Call For Celebrity Tweets For His Son Will Restore Your Faith in Humanity
by Gemma Cartwright
MakeupPlus App and Benefit
Makeup
Ever Wanted to Try Your Brows on Before Committing? Now You Can
by Tori-Crowther
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds