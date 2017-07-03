 Skip Nav
Helen Mirren and Taylor Hackford Have Been Perfect Partners For Over 30 Years

Helen Mirren and Taylor Hackford celebrate 20 years of marriage this year, but they've been together for much longer than that. Though Helen has referred to meeting her husband "later in life," she was actually only 38 when they met, when Taylor directed her in the 1985 film White Nights. They were together for 12 years before deciding to tie the knot in 1997. Helen explained to AARP Magazine that they ultimately wed for legal reasons, and because they knew it was important to their families. However, she never had any doubt that Taylor was the man for her. "I always said I have nothing against marriage; it just wasn't to my taste, like turnips. It took me a very long time to come round to acquiring the taste. I just had to meet the right turnip." If photos of the couple are anything to go by, the slightly unromantic reason behind their wedding is not indicative of their relationship in general. From the way Helen gazes up at her man, to the gentlemanly way he looks after her on the red carpet (holding her umbrella, snapping personal photos as she poses) this is one strong partnership we hope continues for another 20 years.

