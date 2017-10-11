43 Photos That Prove Kate Winslet Is Hollywood's Head Girl

Over her incredible career, Kate Winslet's worked with a whole host of our favourite stars, so it should come as no surprise that she's got a seriously impressive list of showbiz pals. From the costars she's worked with on multiple occasions (like the late, great Alan Rickman and her BFF Leonardo DiCaprio) to the peers she's frequently nominated alongside during award season (like Cate Blanchet and Penelope Cruz), Kate is never short of someone to giggle with, or cuddle up to, on the red carpet. When husband Ned isn't by her side, she's hamming it up with Josh Brolin, posing perfectly with Michael Fassbender, or gripping tightly to her The Mountain Between Us costar Idris Elba (well, wouldn't you?). Like fellow British actress Sienna Miller, Kate knows how to turn a red carpet moment into something truly fun. See all the sweet shots of her and her friends and costars in our gallery.