Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Are a Match Made in Westeros
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Are a Match Made in Westeros

There are few things we love more than when the stars of one of our favourite TV shows find love behind the scenes. While Game of Thrones's Jon Snow and Ygritte's relationship was doomed (well, he knew nothing), Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie's real-life love seems like it'll have a much happier ending. Though Kit dodged questions about marriage when awkwardly quizzed by Nicole Kidman (see the video below), it's clear the pair are in it for the long haul. And though they didn't make their relationship red carpet official until 2016, you can't hide the chemistry in photos from much earlier. Take a look for yourself as we celebrate one of our favourite Brit couples with a look back at some of their best moments.

