We Melt Every Time Matt Smith Looks at Lily James

He's currently playing a prince, and she brought one of the most famous princesses to life, so it shouldn't really be a surprise that The Crown star Matt Smith and his girlfriend, Cinderella actress Lily James, seem to be enjoying a real-life fairy-tale romance. Though they seldom step out together for big events, the cute British couple have blessed us with some memorable red carpet moments, including their recent turn on the red carpet at the Met Gala. While promoting Pride and Prejudice and Zombies, they had a red carpet cuddle in London, and they looked adorable as they gazed into each other's eyes at a Burberry party. Even when superbabe Gemma Arterton is around, Matt only has eyes for Lily. We just have one question: where can we get one?