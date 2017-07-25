49 Photos That Prove Prince Harry Was Born to Wear a Uniform

Prince Harry is comfortable rubbing shoulders with celebrities, coaxing smiles from kids, and hanging out with his family, but he never looks more at home than when he's wearing a uniform. Harry spent 10 years in the armed forces, and though his time in the military may now be over, Harry still dons his dress uniform for certain services and events, and he holds various honourary military appointments. Those events always offer serious photo ops for Harry fans, as these pictures prove! Just click on to see some of his most memorable public appearances in uniform.