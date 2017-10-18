 Skip Nav
Celebrity Friendships
Maisie Williams Celebrates BFF Sophie Turner's Engagement: "Holy Moly"
Celebrity Instagrams
The Pick-Me-Up You Definitely Need: Hollywood Hotties Hanging With Their Dogs
Karen Rodriguez
TIDAL's Benefit Concert Was Basically a Gathering Place For Girls Who Run the World
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
The British Royals Are Massive Sports Fans, Minus the Body Paint and Tailgating

The British royal family meet a LOT of people, and while there is usually plenty of smiling and polite conversation, they seem to have an extraspecial rapport when it comes to sports stars. It may have something to do with the fact that the family are active and sporty themselves, or maybe they're just big fans of the star athletes they meet, but one thing's for sure — there have been plenty of interesting exchanges over the years. Some of the meetings have even led to friendship and, on one occasion, even more, so keep reading to see them all now.

Harry and Usain Bolt
Kate and the GB Women's Hockey Team
William and Kate With LeBron James
William and Kate With the England Men's Football Team
The Queen and Harry With Dame Tanni Grey-Thompson and Sir Mo Farah
Kate and Greg Rusedski
William and Steven Gerrard
William and the England Women's Football Team
William and David Beckham
Harry and Mark Teixeira
Harry and James Haskell
Kate and Sir Ben Ainslie
Harry and Ellie Simmonds
William and Steffi Graf
William and Andre Agassi
Kate and Steffi Graf
Harry and Missy Franklin
Harry and Sir Viv Richards
Kate With Sir Lee Pearson and Ellie Simmonds
Harry and Ian Thorpe
The Queen and Sir Chris Hoy
Kate and Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill
The Queen and Hannah Cockroft
William and Kate With the England Men's Football Team
Harry and Dikembe Mutombo
Harry and Carmelo Anthony
William and Kate With the GB Women's Hockey Team
Harry With Jason and Laura Kenny
Kate with Kim Clijsters and Martina Navratilova
William and Harry With David Beckham
William, Kate, and Harry With Sir Chris Hoy
3
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
The British RoyalsThe RoyalsPrince WilliamPrince HarryQueen Elizabeth IIKate Middleton
The Royals
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Reveal When Royal Baby No. 3 Will Arrive!
by Johnni Macke
Simon McCoy Reacting to Royal Baby News
The Royals
BBC's Simon McCoy Wasn't Exactly Impressed by the Royal Baby News
by Morgane Le Caer
Kate Middleton's Blue Philosophy di Lorenzo Blazer
The Royals
Kate Middleton's Blazer Just Went From Workwear to Outerwear Thanks to This Style Trick
by Sarah Wasilak
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Wedding Details
The Royals
The Major Way Prince Harry's Wedding Would Differ From Prince William's
by Monica Sisavat
What Is Prince George's Favourite Movie?
The Royals
Prince George's Favourite Disney Movie Proves He Just Can't Wait to Be King
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds