We'll Never Tire of Seeing Chris O'Dowd and Dawn O'Porter Together

Before even welcoming their son Valentine, Chris O'Dowd and Dawn O'Porter were the ultimate valentines. The dream duo, who married in August 2012 and share two sons in Los Angeles, certainly aren't shy when it comes to sharing their adoration for each other. Whether it be a shout-out on social media ("cuddling that guy I adore") or a red carpet premiere smooch, the Irish actor and British writer could school us all on how to be smitten. Though just celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary this year, the playful pair have already accumulated a wealth of sweet moments.

