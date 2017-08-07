The Duchess of Cambridge's Sweetest Moments With Her Father-In-Law, Prince Charles

Kate is often seen laughing and joking at royal events with Prince Harry or The Duchess of Cornwall, but what is her relationship like with father-in-law Prince Charles? The pair have known each other for over a decade, and from the early days of William and Kate's relationship it has been clear that there is an ease between the duchess and the future king, which has developed into a deep mutual appreciation. From gentle gestures to raucous laughter, and shared jokes to a spot of arts and crafts — Charles and Kate have shared some truly adorable moments together.





