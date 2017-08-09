We Challenge You To Find a Couple More Fashionable Than Gwendoline and Giles

She's Brienne of Tarth, Commander Lyme, and Captain Phasma, he's a British couturier with Pippa Middleton on his client list. Together they make the coolest and most en vogue couple around, no question. Romantically involved since 2013, Gwendoline often wears her SO's designs with the designer crediting her as "a fantastic muse". And the best bit? Even when schmoozing at fashion week parties and swanning along red carpets in gold velvet, the pair never take themselves too seriously. We salute you, GG!