40+ Snaps of the Duchess of Cambridge With Little Girls That Are Sure to Make Your Heart Explode

The Duchess of Cambridge is the proud mom of a baby girl, the adorable Princess Charlotte, but even before the tiny princess arrived, Kate got lots of experience dealing with little girls from her many interactions while travelling and making royal appearances. We've rounded up over 40 of Kate's cutest interactions with young girls around the world. Scroll through to see them all now, and check out Kate and Will's best moments with kids from their years of royal appearances.

The Cutest Pictures of Princess Charlotte — So Far!

