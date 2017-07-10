 Skip Nav
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
24 Photos That Prove Dave Gardner Is the Aragorn to Liv Tyler's Arwen
The Royals
Photographic Evidence That Prince William Looks Better in Uniform
British Celebrities
So Far, the Celebrity Attendance at Wimbledon Has Been Ace
Film News
Daniel Craig Will Apparently Make One More Bond Film After All
View on One Page
Start Slideshow
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
24 Photos That Prove Dave Gardner Is the Aragorn to Liv Tyler's Arwen

Liv Tyler and British entertainment manager Dave Gardner were introduced to one another by mutual friend Kate Moss around 2014, and it looks as though they've been beaming ever since. The duo — who share a beautiful blended family of their two children (son Sailor Gene and daughter Lula Rose), Liv's son Milo from her previous relationship with Spacehog's Royston Langdon, and Dave's son Grey with ex-wife Davinia Taylor — are well and truly smitten. The love between these two is so palpable, it's clear to see Liv was inspired by the tale of Aragorn and Arwen IRL.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
CouplesCelebrity CouplesLiv Tyler
Join The Conversation
Celebrity News
Piers Morgan's Rant About Love Island Will Make You Want to Watch It All the More
by Lucy Kenny
Matt Bomer and Simon Halls Cute Pictures
Matt Bomer
You'll Get a Toothache Looking at These Sweet Photos of Matt Bomer and His Husband
by Terry Carter
Celebrities at Wimbledon Tennis 2017
British Celebrities
So Far, the Celebrity Attendance at Wimbledon Has Been Ace
by Gemma Cartwright
Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart Cute Pictures
celebrity carousel
Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart Are 1 of the Cutest Couples in the Galaxy
by Kelsie Gibson
How Did FKA Twigs and Robert Pattinson Meet?
British Celebrities
Did Sienna Miller Introduce Robert Pattinson to FKA Twigs?
by Lucy Kenny
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds