24 Photos That Prove Dave Gardner Is the Aragorn to Liv Tyler's Arwen

Liv Tyler and British entertainment manager Dave Gardner were introduced to one another by mutual friend Kate Moss around 2014, and it looks as though they've been beaming ever since. The duo — who share a beautiful blended family of their two children (son Sailor Gene and daughter Lula Rose), Liv's son Milo from her previous relationship with Spacehog's Royston Langdon, and Dave's son Grey with ex-wife Davinia Taylor — are well and truly smitten. The love between these two is so palpable, it's clear to see Liv was inspired by the tale of Aragorn and Arwen IRL.