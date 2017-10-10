 Skip Nav
Netflix Roundup
20 of the Most "Holy F*ck, I'm Scared" Films on Netflix
The Royals
The Duchess of Cambridge Is Glowing During Her First Public Appearance Since Third Pregnancy News
Star Wars The Last Jedi
OMG, the New Star Wars: The Last Jedi Trailer Is Freakin' Insane
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia Share First Official Photos of Their Son, Prince Gabriel

Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip of Sweden welcomed their second child, Prince Gabriel, back in August, and now the world is finally getting a first look at their little bundle of joy. On Monday, the Swedish royal couple released the first family portraits featuring their two sons, Gabriel and 1-year-old Prince Alexander, and they are precious. The photos, which were taken earlier this month at the East Gate of the Royal Palace by photographer Erika Gerdemark, include a snap of Sofia cradling baby Gabriel as he adorably looks up at her and another of Carl holding Gabriel while Sofia carries Alexander.

Related
Princess Sofia's First Encounter With Prince Carl Philip Was "Love at First Sight"

Along with the shots, Carl and Sofia also included a sweet statement that reads, "A big and warm thanks for all the kind congratulations that have been received in connection with the birth of our son, Prince Gabriel. We appreciate your caring a lot." According to a palace spokesman, Gabriel is set to be christened at Drottningholm Palace Church on Dec. 1, which means we'll hopefully be treated to even more sweet family moments.

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia Share First Official Photos of Their Son, Prince Gabriel
Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia Share First Official Photos of Their Son, Prince Gabriel
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Prince GabrielPrince AlexanderPrince Carl PhilipCelebrity KidsPrincess SofiaThe Royals
The Royals
8 Rules You Should Follow When Interacting With Royal Families Around the World
by Kelsie Gibson
Where Will the New Royal Baby Be in Line For the Throne?
The Royals
This Royal Rule Will Secure Princess Charlotte's Place in Line For the Throne After Baby No. 3
by Brittney Stephens
Prince Harry With Dogs Pictures
The Royals
20 Pictures That Prove Prince Harry Could Actually Be a Dog Whisperer
by Kelsie Gibson
What Will Prince William and Duchess Kate Name Third Baby?
The Royals
Why Guessing Will and Kate's New Baby's Name Will Be Way Easier Than You Think
by Marcia Moody
Danica Marinkovic Wearing Roksanda Ilincic Wedding Dress
The Royals
This Royal Bride Got Married, but It's Not Her Wedding Dress That'll Make You Gasp
by Marina Liao
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds