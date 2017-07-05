 Skip Nav
Piers Morgan's Love Island Rant on This Morning

Piers Morgan's Rant About Love Island Will Make You Want to Watch it All the More

Susanna Reid, "the most tolerant woman on TV", lived up to her title once again on Wednesday morning continuing her trolling streak on This Morning cohost Piers Morgan. The sofa oaf's latest verbal whines took the form of dissing ITV 2 reality show Love Island, which fan Susanna was quick to halt. As Piers described the show contestants as "a bunch of David Beckhams incarcerated with the refuseniks of Celebrity Big Brother who never actually got into the show itself", Susanna sweetly reminded him that he didn't know what he was talking about.

Later taking to Twitter, the TV heroine went on to sum up her reasons for watching the show perfectly. S, we salute you.

Image Source: Getty / Jeff Spicer
Celebrity NewsPiers MorganThis Morning
