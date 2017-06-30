Watch Piers Morgan Get Trolled by His Own Cohost Because He's Just That Insufferable



Piers Morgan just got owned on television . . . by his cohost, no less. On an episode of Good Morning Britain this week, Morgan complained about people who talk too much about politics. Susanna Reid, who surely deserves a damehood by now, just couldn't hold back her thoughts when it came to Morgan's apparent lack of self-awareness.

In a clip of the moment on June 28, Morgan first says, "I get annoyed about people banging on about politics on Facebook." He goes on a bit more of a rant, until Reid says, "I know exactly what you mean. When someone keeps going on and on and you just need respite and a break and you just wish you could defriend them. But you're just forced every day to listen to their views. I know exactly how you feel." Watch the glorious moment ahead.





The internet couldn't conceal its happiness over seeing Morgan get owned so badly on live TV.





I have no words because language hasn't evolved far enough to describe this level of destruction https://t.co/TDWWMlYE4K — Adam Smith (@adamndsmith) June 28, 2017





Hello, British police? I'd like to report a murder. https://t.co/WxdloOFa6r — Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) June 28, 2017





Some pointed out that it's not Reid's first moment of disdain for Morgan.

Susanna Reid dies a little inside every time @piersmorgan opens his mouth... pic.twitter.com/rP46QrydkU — JOE.co.uk (@JOE_co_uk) June 27, 2017





One person can't wait to see what the future will possibly bring us in this saga.

One of these days Susanna Reid is going to full on punch Piers Morgan on TV & it's going to be the most entertaining thing ever https://t.co/Xw46bBfM8h — Ria C. (@RCagz) June 28, 2017





Reid herself appears to have zero regrets as she revels in the moment.

When someone with an opinion just goes on & on & on.... https://t.co/FDiD4cK4DY — Susanna Reid (@susannareid100) June 28, 2017



