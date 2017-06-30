 Skip Nav
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Watch Piers Morgan Get Trolled by His Own Cohost Because He's Just That Insufferable
British Celebrities
Meet the Cordens: The Love Story of James and Julia in Pictures
Celebrity Facts
7 Things You Probably Didn't Know About Chris Pine
Celebrity Interviews
​Leighton Meester and Adam Brody​ Say They Dress Up Like Blair and Seth Once a Year

Piers Morgan Trolled by Susanna Reid

Watch Piers Morgan Get Trolled by His Own Cohost Because He's Just That Insufferable


Piers Morgan just got owned on television . . . by his cohost, no less. On an episode of Good Morning Britain this week, Morgan complained about people who talk too much about politics. Susanna Reid, who surely deserves a damehood by now, just couldn't hold back her thoughts when it came to Morgan's apparent lack of self-awareness.

In a clip of the moment on June 28, Morgan first says, "I get annoyed about people banging on about politics on Facebook." He goes on a bit more of a rant, until Reid says, "I know exactly what you mean. When someone keeps going on and on and you just need respite and a break and you just wish you could defriend them. But you're just forced every day to listen to their views. I know exactly how you feel." Watch the glorious moment ahead.


The internet couldn't conceal its happiness over seeing Morgan get owned so badly on live TV.




Some pointed out that it's not Reid's first moment of disdain for Morgan.


One person can't wait to see what the future will possibly bring us in this saga.


Reid herself appears to have zero regrets as she revels in the moment.


Join the conversation
Susannah ReidHumourPoliticsPiers Morgan
Join The Conversation
Late Night Highlights
Brad Pitt Returns as a Weatherman to Drag Trump's Exit From the Paris Climate Agreement
by Monica Sisavat
Bookstore Tweets Harry Potter to Piers Morgan
Geek Culture
This Bookstore Owner Is Hilariously Trolling Piers Morgan With Harry Potter
by Sarah Siegel
Debra Messing Speech at the 28th Annual GLAAD Media Awards
US News
Debra Messing Calls Out Ivanka Trump: "It's Time to Do Something"
by Terry Carter
Michelle Obama Responds to Melania Trump Gift Meme
Presidential Inauguration
Michelle Obama Addresses the Melania Trump Gift Meme
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
How to I Get the Rainbow Pride Reaction on Facebook?
Popsugar Pride
How to Get Facebook's Rainbow Pride Reaction (If You Don't Have It)
by Ryan Roschke
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds