 Skip Nav
The Royals
12 Royal Christmas Traditions That Will Surprise You
Award Season
70+ AMAs Pictures That Pretty Much Put You Front Row at the Show
Celebrity Friendships
After 9 Years, Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez Are Still Incredibly Close

Pink's American Music Awards Performance 2017

Pink Performs on a Skyscraper at the AMAs, and Everyone Else Can Go Home Now

Pink has done it again. The noted performer took her American Music Awards appearance to new heights when she performed the title track from her latest album, Beautiful Trauma, on the side of the Marriott hotel in LA. The proud mother of two shared behind-the-scenes footage of herself panicking during rehearsals just days before. "I don't know if I can do this," she confessed. "This is by far the craziest, most insane thing I've ever attempted to do." It's safe to say Pink conquered her fears like the true badass that she is.

Join the conversation
Award SeasonAmerican Music AwardsMusicPinkTV
Award Season
Christina Aguilera's Whitney Houston Tribute at the AMAs Will Give You Goosebumps
by Kelsie Gibson
Eminem MTV EMAs 2017 Performance Video
Award Season
Eminem Tugs at Heartstrings With a Moving Performance of "Walk on Water" at the EMAs
by Terry Carter
Best Pictures From the 2017 MTV EMAs
Award Season
23 Photos That Completely Capture the MTV EMAs
by Brittney Stephens
Angelina Jolie at the Governors Awards 2017
Award Season
Angelina Jolie Dancing With 89-Year-Old Director Will Make 2017 a Little More Tolerable
by Monica Sisavat
Carrie Underwood's Donald Trump Joke at the 2017 CMA Awards
Award Season
​Carrie Underwood Breaks CMAs Rules by Completely Roasting ​Donald Trump
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds