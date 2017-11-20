Pink and Carey Hart Showed Up to the AMAs Looking — Dare We Say It — F*ckin' Perfect

If there's one couple we can't seem to get enough of, it's definitely Pink and Carey Hart. On Sunday, the couple popped up at the American Music Awards in LA looking like red carpet royalty. Pink stunned in a pink ruffled gown, while Carey kept things dapper in a black suit. Once inside, Pink opened the show with a beautiful rendition of "Everybody Hurts" with Kelly Clarkson, but she didn't stop there. Later in the night, she took things up a notch when she performed the title track from her latest album, Beautiful Trauma, on the side of the Marriott hotel in LA. Yep, she did that.



Pink and Carey's date night comes just weeks after Pink attended the CMA Awards with her 6-year-old daughter Willow. Not only did the duo look like two real-life princesses in their gorgeous dresses, but they shared a cute moment on the red carpet as Pink stopped to help Willow with her hair.