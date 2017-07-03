7 Fun Facts About Pink and Carey Hart's Destination Wedding

Pink and Carey Hart celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary back in January, but there are still a few things you probably don't know about their big day. For starters, the couple exchanged "I dos" in a nondenominational beach ceremony in Costa Rica. "We just love the beach, so we knew we wanted it to be at the beach," Pink told People in 2006. "We wanted it very fun and nontraditional. We're spiritual, but we're not religious. It was about being with our closest friends and family and having a very fun and loose party," Carey added. Keep reading for more fun facts.



