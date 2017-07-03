Pink and Carey Hart Wedding Facts
7 Fun Facts About Pink and Carey Hart's Destination Wedding
Pink and Carey Hart celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary back in January, but there are still a few things you probably don't know about their big day. For starters, the couple exchanged "I dos" in a nondenominational beach ceremony in Costa Rica. "We just love the beach, so we knew we wanted it to be at the beach," Pink told People in 2006. "We wanted it very fun and nontraditional. We're spiritual, but we're not religious. It was about being with our closest friends and family and having a very fun and loose party," Carey added. Keep reading for more fun facts.
- Pink didn't wear a wedding dress. Instead, the singer opted for an ivory Monique Lhuillier top and skirt complete with a black sash tied around her waist. "I wanted to make Carey's heart stop for a second," Pink said.
- It was an emotional ceremony. Pink and Carey exchanged teary, self-penned vows on the beach at the Four Seasons Resort in Costa Rica in front of 140 guests, including pal Lisa Marie Presley. "Carey's friends are not exactly the fuzzy kind and they were crying," bridesmaid Amasetta Mudd told People. "It was so honest and emotional."
- The lavish affair had a rock and roll edge. In addition to the wedding's 10,000 roses, Pink and Carey's first dance was to song a from Natural Born Killers. The wedding "was the best time ever," Pink gushed.
- It was a three-day event. The couple kicked things off with a mojito-fueled luau followed by a rehearsal dinner the next night and ended with a gorgeous wedding ceremony.
- Pink's father made a beautiful speech. A slideshow with childhood photos of Pink and Carey was followed by a toast from Pink's dad, James Moore. "He said, 'I was trying to figure out who the heck would marry my daughter — and there he is!'" bridesmaid Shanique Jackson said. "He said, 'I couldn't imagine anyone more perfect for her.'"
- Pink didn't perform. While the singer didn't perform, her hit "Love Song" (which she wrote for Carey) played in the background as they cut their cake, which was topped with a bride and groom popping a wheelie.
- Pink and Carey were up all night. "[Pink] danced until 5 in the morning," her friend and makeup artist Billy B said. "She didn't leave once!"
Image Source: Getty / KMazur