Pink Gives James Corden a Lesson in Singing Upside Down During Carpool Karaoke

Hot on the heels of Sam Smith's hilarious appearance on James Cordon's Carpool Karaoke segment, Pink has joined the long list of A listers who've accompanied James on his drive to work. In the skit, the pair belt out a whole host of the singer's hits, from "Raise Your Glass" to "What About Us", bringing the drama with a bit of in-car choreography. Pink also discusses her epic crush on Jon Bon Jovi and shares some views on marriage, before reminiscing about her stint opening for *NSYNC (and her "friendly date" with Joey Fatone). The segment ends with Pink giving James a lesson in upside-down singing. Let's just say, things don't exactly go according to plan!