Pink and Her Daughter, Willow, Look Like 2 Fairy-Tale Princesses at the CMAs

Pink and her 6-year-old daughter, Willow, wore whimsical fairy-tale dresses while walking the CMA Awards red carpet on Wednesday night, and they looked like two real-life princesses. The 38-year-old "What About Us" singer opted for an off-white ruffled dress, while Willow donned a studded black dress and a crown. Although she was dressed to impress, Pink jumped into mummy mode when she stopped to help Willow with her hair on the carpet.

In August, Pink accepted the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the VMAs and gave a heartwarming speech about teaching her daughter to be true to herself. Her soulful performance at the 51st annual country music event received a standing ovation, and we love that she brought her daughter along to enjoy the festivities while leaving the boys, husband Carey Hart and son Jameson, at home. Read on to see more adorable photos of Pink and Willow on the red carpet, plus photos from her soulful performance ahead.