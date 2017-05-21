 Skip Nav
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
9 Facts About Pippa Middleton's Wedding That Will Make You Feel Like You Were a Guest
The Royals
All the Best Photos From Pippa Middleton's Stunning Wedding
Meghan Markle
Why We Didn't See Meghan Markle at Pippa's Wedding
The Royals
The Duchess of Cambridge Gives Princess Charlotte a Flower Girl Pep Talk at Pippa's Wedding

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews Wedding Facts

9 Facts About Pippa Middleton's Wedding That Will Make You Feel Like You Were a Guest

Pippa Middleton wed her longtime boyfriend, financier James Matthews in a gorgeous ceremony in Berkshire, UK, on May 20. While details were initially scarce, we've been getting little tidbits here and there now that the wedding is over. Read on to see what they are.

Related
See Kate and Pippa Middleton's Sweetest Wedding Moments, Side by Side

  1. Pippa received a royal title after tying the knot. While she didn't become a duchess like her older sister, Pippa will now be able to use the courtesy title of Mrs. Matthews of Glen Affric the younger. James is heir to the Scottish title of Laird of Glen Affric (a position his father currently holds), and once his dad dies, he will become the Laird of Glen Affric, making Pippa the Lady Glen Affric.
  2. Pippa and James left their ceremony in a super rare car. After the ceremony, the happy couple drove away in a Jaguar E-type sports car. According to Pippa's uncle, Gary Goldsmith, it was the first one ever made.
  3. Pippa stuck to tradition and wore something old. Pippa sported the same Robinson Pelham pear-cut diamond drop earrings she wore to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's wedding back in 2011.
  4. Pippa and James's wedding party included a reality TV star. James's younger brother, Spencer, who starred on the reality show Made in Chelsea, served as his best man. Prince George acted as one of the page boys, along with Casimir Tatos, Edward Sebire, and William Ward, while Princess Charlotte served as one of the flower girls with Countess Philippa Hoyos, Lily French, and Avia Horner.
  5. Pippa followed in her sister's footsteps. Like Kate, Pippa read more modern vows, omitting the word "obey" from them.
  6. The reception took place inside a glass palace in Pippa's parents's back-garden. Not only did the glass palace take three days to build, but it reportedly cost £90K.
  7. There was a Beatles tribute. Guests reportedly broke out into a Beatles sing-along during Spencer's best man speech.
  8. Guests reportedly had to use secret passwords to get into the reception. Following the ceremony, the 300 guests made their way to Bucklebury Village Hall, where they parked their cars and men were offered fresh shirts if they wanted to change from their ceremony attire. They were then driven to the Middleton's estate, but not before each guest had their photo ID checked and gave a password, which was different for each attendee.
  9. There was a special Supermarine Spitfire performance. The crowd was treated to an acrobatic aerial performance by a British single-seat fighter used in World War II.
Image Source: Getty / Max Mumby/Indigo
Join the conversation
James MatthewsCelebrity FactsCelebrity CouplesPippa MiddletonWeddingCelebrity Weddings
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
The Royals
10 Things You Probably Didn't Know About the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Wedding
by Monica Sisavat
Cannes Festival Fashion 2017
Who Wore What
Stars Packed Their Best Outfits For the Cannes Film Festival
by Marina Liao
Kate Middleton at Pippa Middleton's Wedding Pictures
The Royals
The Duchess of Cambridge Takes Order at Pippa's Wedding by Shushing the Kids
by Caitlin Hacker
Meghan Markle
Why We Didn't See Meghan Markle at Pippa's Wedding
by Monica Sisavat
Pippa Middleton's Wedding Workout
Pilates
Pippa Middleton's Prewedding Workout and Diet Revealed — Get the Details
by Perri Konecky
Carlson Young's Christian Siriano Wedding Dress
Carlson Young
This Bride’s Custom Christian Siriano Dress Was the Grand Finale to a Weekend of Pretty Gowns
by Marina Liao
Pippa Middleton Wedding Style Details
The Royals
Pippa Middleton Reportedly Has an Unusual Fashion Request For Her Guests
by Marina Liao
Who Was in Pippa Middleton's Wedding Party?
James Matthews
Meet All the People in Pippa Middleton's Wedding Party
by Monica Sisavat
Princess Diana and Prince Charles Wedding Facts
The Royals
Princess Diana Called Prince Charles by the Wrong Name at Their Wedding
by Monica Sisavat
Pippa Middleton Marries James Matthews May 2017
James Matthews
Pippa Middleton Is Married to James Matthews — Get the Details on Their Romantic Ceremony!
by Brittney Stephens
Is Morning Meditation Helpful?
Meditation
I Tried Meditating Every Morning Before Work, and This Is What Happened
by Nicole Yi
Colourful Lake Tahoe Wedding
Real Weddings
This Colourful Lakefront Wedding Looks Like the Summer Party We've Always Wanted to Attend
by Nicole Yi
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds