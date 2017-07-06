 Skip Nav
Pippa Middleton Ditches Her Husband, James, to Attend Wimbledon With Her Brother, James

Pippa Middleton stepped out for a sunny day at Wimbledon with her younger brother, James, on Wednesday. The siblings were dressed to the nines for the event, with Pippa in a blush-coloured Self Portrait dress and James sporting a crisp blue suit; they were photographed sitting side by side and sharing a laugh while taking in the game. Just two days earlier, James and Pippa's sister Kate Middleton also attended Wimbledon. The duchess showed off a shorter new hairdo and was all smiles in a sweet polka-dot-print Dolce & Gabbana dress.

Pippa is getting back to her regular routine after returning from her lavish honeymoon with new husband James Matthews last month. The couple was married in an intimate ceremony in the UK on May 20 that brought out close friends and family, including the royals: Kate kept control of the young page boys and flower girls, including her own two kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, while Prince William and Prince Harry were also in attendance. Pippa and James made their first official appearance as a married couple at the The Miles Frost Fund Party in London last week.

